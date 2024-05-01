Related Articles
FPT Industrial, Longen Power sign global partnership agreement
Bendix to increase Indiana facility capacity
AEF and AgGateway join AEM ag event
Deutz maintains Q1 profits despite revenue dip
AGCO opens The Fendt Lodge

Cummins CEO on Building ‘Bridges’ to Meet Customer Needs

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

01 May 2024

Jennifer Rumsey, CEO and chair of the board of Cummins Inc., spoke to customers and distributors at the company’s Power Generation facility in Fridley, Minn., about how the company is working to innovate and advance a range of solutions to meet customers’ evolving needs, including delivering “bridge technologies” to facilitate the move to zero emissions.

timer trk_px

Industry News Power Technology Fuel Cells Electrification Emissions Power System Power Generation Technology Sustainability Internal Combustion
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA