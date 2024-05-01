Cummins CEO on Building ‘Bridges’ to Meet Customer Needs
01 May 2024
Jennifer Rumsey, CEO and chair of the board of Cummins Inc., spoke to customers and distributors at the company’s Power Generation facility in Fridley, Minn., about how the company is working to innovate and advance a range of solutions to meet customers’ evolving needs, including delivering “bridge technologies” to facilitate the move to zero emissions.
