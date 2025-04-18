Cummins CEO to keynote at ACT Expo

Cummins CEO and Chair Jennifer Rumsey is among the keynote speakers announced by organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, which will take place April 28 to May 1 in Anaheim, Calif. ACT Expo serves as the annual meeting place for fleets and transportation industry stakeholders to access real-world strategies, new technologies and insights that drive fleet efficiency, cost reduction and competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving market.

Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins CEO and chair. (Photo: Cummins)

Throughout the four-day event, nearly 300 fleet executives and industry innovators will share case studies, strategies and insights into the biggest operating challenges and competitive opportunities in the commercial transportation space. Sessions will focus on practical solutions for reducing total cost of ownership (TCO), leveraging emerging technologies like connected and automated vehicles, optimizing fleet operations, evaluating the current landscape of ZEV adoption, gaseous and renewable fuels, and strategies for a shifting U.S. regulatory environment.

Rumsey’s presentation will take place on opening day of the expo, April 28th, on the Mainstage, where she will discuss Cummins’ diverse approach to enabling clean transportation in a way that makes economic and environmental sense.

Additional keynotes throughout the week will be provided by:

Mathias Carlbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer, International

Catharina Modahl Nilsson, Member of the Executive Board of TRATON SE, Group Product Management, TRATON

Patti Poppe, Chief Executive Officer, PG&E Corporation

Lars Stenqvist, Chief Technology Officer, Volvo Group

Jim Walenczak, Vice President, PACCAR Inc and General Manager, Kenworth Truck Company

The full list of ACT Expo speakers can be viewed at www.actexpo.com/speakers.

In addition to the conference program, the expo hall will highlight more than 500 exhibitors and sponsors showcasing the latest clean transportation technologies, vehicles and solutions designed to help fleets reduce costs, improve performance and stay ahead of the competition. The 2025 event doubles the exhibit space of previous Anaheim events, accommodating an increasing number of exhibitors and the latest fleet technologies.