Cummins commissions test cell for ethanol/diesel engine

Team members behind the new dual-fuel ethanol/diesel engine (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins has commissioned a new alcohol fuel test cell as part of a joint project with Vale and Komatsu. The goal is to develop an ethanol/diesel hybrid engine for mining haul trucks that will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

First announced in mid-2024, the dual fuel program is aiming to retrofit existing diesel-powered Komatsu trucks with the new engine. The modified 230- to 290-ton haul trucks – said to be the first vehicles of this size to use ethanol – will use up to 70% ethanol, potentially lowering greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70%.

“Ethanol/methanol diesel dual fuel systems offer significant benefits to the mining industry, including the realization of up to 70% decarbonization – lowering harmful emissions such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter – while continuing to meet comparable productivity and performance requirements,” said Luke Mosier, Cummins’ Innovation program leader.

“More than that, miners who utilize alternative fuels can utilize their existing infrastructure and leverage their current fleet, facilities and personnel.”

Cummins’ low-carbon fuel test cells can accommodate a range of high-output engines, ranging in displacement from 38 to 95 litres. The units can help to support the transition of various alternative fuel types as used in a range of applications.

Testing of the QSK60 engine is expected to run until 2026 before field tests begin at Komatsu’s facilities.

As for Vale, the mining giant has set a target of reducing its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 33% by 2030. Haul trucks are one of the largest users (literally and metaphorically) of diesel fuel across mining operations. The use of ethanol is seen as a suitable alternative as it is already widely used as a fuel in countries such as Brazil.

Carlos Medeiros, Vale’s executive vice president of Operations, noted: “We continue to make progress on our decarbonization projects, reinforcing Vale’s commitment to this issue. Ethanol is a priority input to achieve our goal of reducing the use of diesel in our operations while keeping reliability and operational excellence.”