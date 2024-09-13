Cummins displays new braking technologies

Cummins has been displaying a range of future-ready braking technologies this week at Automechanika 2024, a trade fair for the automotive service industry, which has been taking place in Frankfurt, Germany.

Cummins is highlighting its updated Meritor Air Disc Brake caliper portfolio for bus, truck and trailer applications. In addition to genuine original equipment and premium remanufactured caliper ranges, it launched remanufactured calipers for European applications from its Euclid brand. This represents the first in a series of product launches under the brand in Europe.

Known for more than 80 years in the North American market for its light-, medium- and heavy-duty truck, bus and trailer replacement parts, Euclid became a Meritor brand in 1988 and then part of Cummins following the acquisition of Meritor in 2022.

Cummins has also been featuring its revised commercial vehicle disc brake pad portfolio, including products now realigned in Meritor Genuine, Premium and Allfit categories. The portfolio ranges from genuine pads to aftermarket products including Positive Pad Retraction (PPR) - the latest generation of Meritor brake pad technology, available as a retrofit solution.

Chris Freeman, Cummins Drivetrain and Braking Systems Europe, said it was exciting to showcase the company’s braking portfolio to the European market. “To be launching new ranges of products is always interesting, but to bring well-known industry brands that have enjoyed great success in the U.S. to Europe is extremely exciting,” he stated. “Cummins technologies empower our customers to improve the longevity and efficiency of their vehicles with the solutions that fit their demands best. We know the benefits our products can bring and feel passionately about connecting with customers during the show.”