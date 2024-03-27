Cummins launches e-compressor for fuel cell engines

Cummins Engine Components (CEC) launched its first E-compressor for fuel cell engine in Wuxi, China on Feb. 1, 2024. The company described the launch as a new milestone for Cummins Turbo Technologies and a big step forward in Cummins Inc.’s Destination Zero strategy for reducing carbon and other emissions.

The Cummins e-compressor is applicable for 150- to 200-kW fuel cell engines and 240- to 260-kW fuel cell engines under turbine energy recovery. (Photo: Cummins)

Key characteristics of the e-compressor are low noise, high speed and high efficiency, said CEC. The e-compressor uses a 45-kW high-speed motor with the maximum design speed of 110,000 rpm. It is applicable for 150- to 200-kW fuel cell engines and 240- to 260-kW fuel cell engines under turbine energy recovery.

Additional features include:

Low-inertia rotor design due to a high-pressure ratio design that keeps the package as small as possible. It enables faster startup and an improvement in acceleration performance, the company noted.

Full-blade impeller design offering the potential to lower the frequency of blade pass noise to within safer limits in noise reduction.

High-efficiency aerodynamic design that utilizes less energy and improves fuel economy.

Low-thrust loading wheel design optimizes the two-side impeller sizing to balance thrust load without performance trade off. It is designed to deliver smoother rotation and higher reliability.

Robust containment design provides larger design margins from containment testing and improves product safety during the running condition.

A test cell has been upgraded for testing the new e-compressors. (Photo: Cummins)

Alongside the e-compressor launch, CEC announced that a test cell has been upgraded with dual phase controllable power supply, coolant system and optimized pipeline connections to enable improved testing of performance and endurance capability for E-compressors.

Cummins is scheduled to establish e-turbo testing capabilities later this year as part of a Phase II upgrade for this test cell, facilitating rapid validation and product iteration for its e-turbo offerings. A separate air-cooling system will be implemented to expand the controllable range of airflow and enhance the turbine inlet system.