Cummins introduces Euclid remanufactured brake callipers

Euclid remanufactured brake calliper (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins Drivetrain & Braking Systems has introduced a new line of Euclid remanufactured brake callipers.

Andy Hill, Business Line leader, said: “The Euclid brand has been synonymous with dependability and performance in the US market for many years. The introduction of new remanufactured brake callipers aligns with our vision of leveraging this expertise to deliver products with strong performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness to our European customers.”

Cummins’ advanced remanufacturing techniques ensure that each remanufactured calliper in the Euclid range meets, or exceeds, the original OEM standards for stopping power, braking distance and overall vehicle safety.

The remanufacturing process involves disassembling the callipers, cleaning and inspecting all components, replacing worn or damaged parts and reassembling the units to original equipment (OE) equivalent specifications.

The callipers are then recoated to protect against corrosion and road wear. The components come with a one-year warranty that covers any defects in materials and workmanship.

Euclid remanufactured brake callipers undergo comprehensive testing and quality control processes to ensure reliability and durability. This includes pressure testing, leak testing, and performance testing to verify that each calliper performs optimally under various conditions.

The process delivers high-quality callipers at a lower cost versus new components, providing significant savings for European fleet operators and vehicle owners.

Additionally, the remanufacturing process is more environmentally friendly, as it reduces the need for raw materials and minimises waste.

“Euclid remanufactured brake callipers are designed to be compatible with all major truck and trailer applications, and provide quality, cost-effective solutions throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle,” added Hill.