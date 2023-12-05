Cummins makes changes to senior management

Cummins has announced a series of changes to its senior management team.

Srikanth Padmanabhan (Photo: Cummins)

Srikanth Padmanabhan, currently vice president and president, Engine Business, will take the newly-created role of executive vice president and president, Operations.

In this position, Padmanabhan will lead how Cummins plans related changes and improvements as it works through the energy transition.

Brett Merritt, who was vice president of On-Highway Engine Business and Strategic Customer Relations, will succeed Padmanabhan.

Brett Merritt (Photo: Cummins)

Merritt has been with Cummins for 14 years, coming to the company after more than 25 years working in the automotive and commercial vehicle industries.

Bonnie Fetch (Photo: Cummins)

Bonnie Fetch, currently vice president of Global Supply Chain, will become vice president and president, Distribution Business. She will take over from Tony Satterthwaite, who had been serving as the distribution leader since September.

Fetch has been in charge of supply chain and manufacturing organisation, including Cummins’ New and Recon Parts business, since early 2022.

Prior to joining Cummins, Fetch had been with Caterpillar for 20 years, where she held a range of leadership roles.