Cummins makes multi-million dollar investment at Rocky Mount plant

Solar farm at Rocky Mount Engine Plant (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins has announced it is to invest $580 million in a project intended to drive economic growth in the Nash County (North Carolina) community. The company’s Rocky Mount Engine Plant (RMEP) is located in the region, which is east of Raleigh, NC.

Cummins reports it has received approval for tax incentives to help move the project forward. The incentives from the Nash County Commissioners office will support the investment.

The proposal should create about 80 new jobs. These will support short-term opportunities and long-term job stability. In addition, the investment will see the installation of new assembly line which will support production of next-gen products and help Cumins achieve its Destination Zero zero-emissions product strategy.

“We are excited to be driving continued growth within Nash County and creating jobs that rely on high caliber technology for the future,” said Steve Pinkston, Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant Manager.

“Cummins is focused on Destination Zero and getting there as quickly as possible. We need engagement from federal, state, and local governments like Nash County to achieve our goals and we are grateful for their support. When we receive engagement from local partners like this, it helps us move faster toward a more sustainable future.”

The RMEP has producing engines since 1983, when it started as a joint venture with Case named Consolidated Diesel Company. In 2008, Cummins bought out Case. Over the 40 years it has been in operation, the facility has produced in excess of five million engines. The plant currently has more than 2,000 employees.

Over the past two years, RMEP employees have collectively donated more than 20,000 hours to community engagement programs, many involving educational institutions including community colleges, public schools, libraries and other community organizations.

RMEP has a series of low-carbon installations, including a 3.63 MW solar farm. Since 2014, the facility has achieved a 53% reduction in direct water usage.

In September 2023, RMEP started testing of the new fuel-agnostic engine range in its new VPI lab ahead of planned SOP.