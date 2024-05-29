Cummins Marine introduces the QSK38 Stage V

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

29 May 2024

Cummins QSK38 Stage V for inland waterways applications Cummins QSK38 Stage V for inland waterways applications (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins Marine has introduced a new diesel engine intended for vessels operating on inland waterways, the new QSK38 Stage V.

The V12 38-litre engine joins the range of next-generation marine engines described as having been specially designed by Cummins to complement the B4.5 and X15 products.

The Stage 5-certified QSK38 propulsion engine delivers 1400 hp (1044 kW) at 1800 rpm.

Cedric Merveillaud, director of Marine Europe at Cummins, explained that the engine comes with an aftertreatment package that is “compact and easy to integrate”. Using both SCR and DPF units, the QSK38 Stage V supports multiple aftertreatment configurations for ease of installation.

Merveillaud added the new package delivers optimum performance and proven reliability.

The engine uses a high-pressure modular common rail system for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

“Cummins engine technology, paired with our expertise in the marine market, enables us to provide a premium solution for inland waterway transport that meets the unique needs of our marine customers,” said Merveillaud.

EU Europe Power Technology Marine Power System Transportation Internal Combustion Diesel
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
Simon Kelly Sales Manager Tel: +44 (0) 1892 786 223 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA