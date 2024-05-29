Cummins Marine introduces the QSK38 Stage V

Cummins QSK38 Stage V for inland waterways applications (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins Marine has introduced a new diesel engine intended for vessels operating on inland waterways, the new QSK38 Stage V.

The V12 38-litre engine joins the range of next-generation marine engines described as having been specially designed by Cummins to complement the B4.5 and X15 products.

The Stage 5-certified QSK38 propulsion engine delivers 1400 hp (1044 kW) at 1800 rpm.

Cedric Merveillaud, director of Marine Europe at Cummins, explained that the engine comes with an aftertreatment package that is “compact and easy to integrate”. Using both SCR and DPF units, the QSK38 Stage V supports multiple aftertreatment configurations for ease of installation.

Merveillaud added the new package delivers optimum performance and proven reliability.

The engine uses a high-pressure modular common rail system for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

“Cummins engine technology, paired with our expertise in the marine market, enables us to provide a premium solution for inland waterway transport that meets the unique needs of our marine customers,” said Merveillaud.