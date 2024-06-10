Cummins-Meritor regional brake training events offered

Cummins-Meritor, a business unit within Cummins Inc. providing integrated drivetrain solutions, has announced the return of live, in-person aftermarket parts training sessions, open to technicians through the U.S. The events, which were last held in 2020, are being brought back as part of the company’s aftermarket training offering.

The 2024 Regional Training program is part of the company’s aftermarket training offering. (Photo: Cummins-Meritor)

The 2024 Regional Training program will focus on maintenance and repair of heavy-duty commercial vehicle brakes, including cam and air disc brake systems. Events will be held from June through November at 14 cities across the country. Each event is condensed into a four-hour format, with morning and afternoon options offered per location.

The training will cover areas such as brake adjustment, brake balance, automatic slack adjusters, reduced stopping distance (RSD), preventive maintenance and inspection and diagnostic procedures.

Click here for a complete schedule and registration information. Capacity is limited so online registration is required.