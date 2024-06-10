Cummins-Meritor regional brake training events offered

Becky Schultz Vice President of Content, Power Division

10 June 2024

Cummins-Meritor, a business unit within Cummins Inc. providing integrated drivetrain solutions, has announced the return of live, in-person aftermarket parts training sessions, open to technicians through the U.S. The events, which were last held in 2020, are being brought back as part of the company’s aftermarket training offering.

Cummins-Meritor aftermarket training program The 2024 Regional Training program is part of the company’s aftermarket training offering. (Photo: Cummins-Meritor)

The 2024 Regional Training program will focus on maintenance and repair of heavy-duty commercial vehicle brakes, including cam and air disc brake systems. Events will be held from June through November at 14 cities across the country. Each event is condensed into a four-hour format, with morning and afternoon options offered per location.

The training will cover areas such as brake adjustment, brake balance, automatic slack adjusters, reduced stopping distance (RSD), preventive maintenance and inspection and diagnostic procedures.

Click here for a complete schedule and registration information. Capacity is limited so online registration is required.

North America United States of America Other Components Industry News Power Technology Commercial Vehicles Aftermarket Transportation Service & support
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA