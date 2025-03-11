Cummins, Platform Science partner on Virtual Vehicle portal

In yet more Cummins truck-related news, this time coming out of TMC25 taking place in Nashville, Tenn., Platform Science and Cummins Inc. announced a partnership to introduce Vehicle Health Intelligence, a new native Virtual Vehicle integration.

Cummins and Platform Science, a technology platform provider for transportation, said they have developed a streamlined experience that makes it easy for users to register for Connected Solutions using Virtual Vehicle and receive access to insights. Cummins plans to transition its existing Connected Solutions portal to the new platform.

Virtual Vehicle is designed to provide an intuitive application ecosystem incorporating solutions made by telematics providers, third-party developers, vehicle OEMs, Tier 1 component OEMs and fleets themselves, the companies noted. Applications are available through the Virtual Vehicle portal, which serves as a central hub where fleets can access real-time vehicle insights and optimize operations with integrated third-party solutions. The portal enables fleets to deploy, configure and update software across their vehicles.

“Cummins is transforming engine performance with cutting-edge digital solutions. Our customers need prioritized, actionable insights for all their vehicles in one place, and the Virtual Vehicle portal is a key step toward that vision,” said Brad Sutton, executive director – Powertrain Engineering, Cummins Inc.

Jake Fields, co-founder and CTO, Platform Science, said his company shares Cummins’ commitment “to optimizing engine health and performance,” and described the launch of Vehicle Health Intelligence as “an exciting milestone in empowering drivers and fleets to achieve this.” He went on to state that the company looks forward to working with Cummins “to enhance fleet performance by offering world-class remote diagnostics, engine data insights and firmware over-the-air updates.”