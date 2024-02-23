Cummins promotes five to VP positions

Cummins Inc. has announced the appointment of five individuals to vice president roles in several segments of the company:

Ashwath Ram – Vice President, Supply Chain and India Leader

Ricardo Roman – Vice President, Components Finance

Michelle Probst – Vice President, Leadership and Talent Development

Gbile Adewunmi – Vice President, Power Systems Industrial Markets

Matt McQueen – Vice President, Engine Business Supply Chain

Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins Chair and CEO, noted that each of the individuals promoted “demonstrate, in their own unique ways, a commitment to making a positive impact on our company, our customers and our people.”

Five Cummins leaders have been promoted to vice president positions. (Photo: Cummins)

Ashwath Ram assumed his role as vice president – Supply Chain and India Leader in January. A more than 20-year Cummins veteran, he has served in various capacities, including as managing director of Cummins India Limited and Cummins India Leader (responsibilities he will retain in his current scope). With his role expanded leading the global Supply Chain function, he will set the strategic direction and drive operations for integrated supply chain functions globally, including Procurement; Manufacturing; Planning; New and ReCon Parts; and Health, Safety and Environment.

Ricardo Roman has been with Cummins for more than 23 years, serving as controller for the Components Business unit since 2022. He not only helped with the successful acquisition and integration of Jacobs Vehicle Systems and Meritor, the largest acquisition in Cummins’ history, he also played a key role in evolving the Components product portfolio for the future, the company noted.

A 14-year company veteran, Michelle Probst recently expanded her role from Leadership Development to include leading Cummins Talent Development programs and processes globally. She is responsible for building and leading a network of subject matter experts responsible for building capabilities and enabling a performance and development culture at all levels of the organization, said Cummins.

Gbile Adewunmi, who joined Cummins in 2012, took over leadership of the PSBU Industrial Markets in January 2023 as part of the reorganization of the Power Systems Business to enable a keen focus on ownership, profitability and growth. In this role, he is responsible for driving, implementing and executing a global strategy for Cummins’ Defense, Marine, Mining, Oil & Gas, and Rail lines of business. He is also responsible for PSBU Aftermarket business.

Matt McQueen assumed leadership of Engine Business Supply Chain in 2022, during a time when many of the company’s businesses continued to navigate supply constraints and other challenges caused by the pandemic. A nearly 28-year Cummins veteran, his company experience, supply chain expertise and team-based approach to problem solving resulted in continued delivery to customers, a focus on improvements to employee health and safety and inventory reductions in 2023, the company stated. He has also played a key role in repositioning EBU plants to support Cummins’ fuel-agnostic engine platforms.

“These leaders are experts in their fields and are fiercely committed to the Cummins culture and ensuring our employees are able to reach their full potential,” Rumsey said of their promotions. “I am confident that, as we evolve through the energy transition and continue to drive our Destination Zero strategy forward, these leaders will help us position Cummins for even greater success in the future.”

The appointments for Roman, Probst, Adewunmi and McQueen are effective March 1.