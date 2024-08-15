Cummins to show Euro 7-compliant tech at IAA Transportation 2024

Cummins X10 Euro 7-ready engine (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins is to show a series of power tech intended to support truck manufacturers at the upcoming IAA Transportation 2024 event in Hanover, Germany (September 17 – 22).

The display is intended to show solutions which will deliver advanced support for new Euro 7 and EU CO2 HDV regulations.

As part of that, Cummins will show a diesel engine fitted with a Euro 7-ready aftertreatment system, a zero-carbon hydrogen internal combustion engine, and battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell technologies from Accelera by Cummins.

Other components on display will include rear drive axles and e-axles and brakes.

Speaking about the tech set for show at IAA Transportation, Jennifer Rumsey, chair and CEO of Cummins said: “As the commercial vehicle industry in Europe moves closer to Euro 7 and CO2 HDV regulations, power technology decisions become tougher and more complex.

We’re focused on delivering a broad range of industry-leading power solutions that reduce tailpipe and greenhouse gas emissions today, while delivering the performance, reliability and total cost of ownership our customers and the wider transportation industry need to run their businesses.”

A highlight of the display will be Cummins’ powertrain display. This will include the Euro 7-ready X10 engine, together with the X15H hydrogen internal combustion engine.

Both products will be displayed alongside the latest aftertreatment systems, an Eaton-Cummins transmission, as well as the Meritor MIS-10 independent front suspension, 17X HE rear axle and ELSA 225 H air disc brakes.

These technologies are designed to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce tailpipe emissions and improve vehicle performance.