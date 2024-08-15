Cummins to show Euro 7-compliant tech at IAA Transportation 2024

Julian Buckley Editor, Power Progress International / KHL Content Studio

15 August 2024

Cummins X10 Euro 7 ready engine Cummins X10 Euro 7-ready engine (Photo: Cummins)

Cummins is to show a series of power tech intended to support truck manufacturers at the upcoming IAA Transportation 2024 event in Hanover, Germany (September 17 – 22).

The display is intended to show solutions which will deliver advanced support for new Euro 7 and EU CO2 HDV regulations.

As part of that, Cummins will show a diesel engine fitted with a Euro 7-ready aftertreatment system, a zero-carbon hydrogen internal combustion engine, and battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell technologies from Accelera by Cummins.

Other components on display will include rear drive axles and e-axles and brakes.

Speaking about the tech set for show at IAA Transportation, Jennifer Rumsey, chair and CEO of Cummins said: “As the commercial vehicle industry in Europe moves closer to Euro 7 and CO2 HDV regulations, power technology decisions become tougher and more complex.

We’re focused on delivering a broad range of industry-leading power solutions that reduce tailpipe and greenhouse gas emissions today, while delivering the performance, reliability and total cost of ownership our customers and the wider transportation industry need to run their businesses.”

A highlight of the display will be Cummins’ powertrain display. This will include the Euro 7-ready X10 engine, together with the X15H hydrogen internal combustion engine.

Both products will be displayed alongside the latest aftertreatment systems, an Eaton-Cummins transmission, as well as the Meritor MIS-10 independent front suspension, 17X HE rear axle and ELSA 225 H air disc brakes.

These technologies are designed to enhance fuel efficiency, reduce tailpipe emissions and improve vehicle performance.

EU Europe Other Components Axles Engines/Engine Parts Wear Parts & Consumables Power Technology Fuel Cells Hydrogen Powertrains Heavy-duty trucks Emissions Sustainability Transportation Light-duty trucks & vans Medium-duty trucks Diesel Hydrogen combustion Alternative Fuels
STAY CONNECTED



Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.

Sign up

POWER SOURCING GUIDE

The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years

The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.

Visit Now
CONNECT WITH THE TEAM
Becky Schultz Vice President of Content Tel: +1 480 408 9774 E-mail: [email protected]
Julian Buckley Editor Tel: +44 (0) 1892 784088 E-mail: [email protected]
Chad Elmore Managing Editor Tel: +1 262 754 4114 E-mail: [email protected]
Josh Kunz Power Progress Brand Manager Tel: +1 414 379 2672 E-mail: [email protected]
Roberta Prandi Power Progress International Brand Manager Tel: +39 334 6538183 E-mail: [email protected]
CONNECT WITH SOCIAL MEDIA