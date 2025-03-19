Curtiss-Wright launches new FNR directional control switch

Curtiss-Wright FNR switch - also available in black (Photo: Curtiss-Wright)

UK-based Curtiss-Wright has introduced a new FNR directional control switch. The unit is said to use the Hall effect to ensure precise and reliable performance in tough environments.

The Hall effect is an electrical current phenomenon which supports the ability to accurately detect position, speed and direction of a given item. Taking advantage of the effect supports enhanced performance.

The control switch features three separate outputs, one for each latched/hold position (forward-neutral-reverse), enabling two-directional and centre positive logic in a control system.

Additionally, integrating the FNR switch within a joystick controller allows machinery operators to, for example, control both the gearbox and boom function with one hand.

This ergonomic design eliminates the need to release the joystick to shift gears or operate other functions, improving operational efficiency and reducing safety risks by maintaining continuous control over the equipment.

Designed to meet EU Directive 2006/42/EC standards, the FNR switch is compliant with EN 13849 systems. To support consistency with general safety guidelines for agricultural standards, it is available in both black and orange.

With a robust, encapsulated design rated to IP67, the FNR is built to withstand water, dust, shock and extreme temperatures. A flow-in/flow-out design prevents water accumulation and ensures reliable operation in sub-zero degree conditions.