Daimler Truck expands Würzburg sales & service location

Daimler Truck has expanded the Mercedes-Benz Würzburg commercial vehicle center in Würzburg, Germany. According to the company, the site is now even better equipped for trucks and buses with battery and fuel cell technology.

Mercedes-Benz Würzburg commercial vehicle center. (Photo: Daimler Truck)

The new workshop hall is designed to complement the existing range of maintenance and repair services for trucks and buses with specialized services for battery-electric and hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles. Covering an area of around 250 sq. m, the new building offers additional space for specialized high-voltage workstations.

High-voltage workstations can be used for professional servicing of models such as the Mercedes-Benz eActros 600, eEconic, the FUSO eCanter and the Mercedes-Benz eCitaro electric city bus.

Special features include a ceiling crane to allow components such as high-voltage batteries to be efficiently removed directly from the vehicle and placed in a protected high-voltage transport box without having to move the vehicle out of the hall. A permanently installed, height-adjustable roof workstation enables work to be carried out safely and comfortably on the vehicle roof where the batteries are installed there.

The new hall is also prepared for the installation of the necessary sensor technology, a fully equipped gas workstation and an automatic extraction system for future use of hydrogen technology. In front of the hall, an “evaluation area” will be set up in the future to enable the safe discharge of hydrogen and initial basic refueling after workshop visits.

A total of three charging stations with six charging points are available at the site for employee and customer cars. For trucks and buses, a charging station with two charging points for charging currents of up to 300 kW is available currently, where customer vehicles can be charged after leaving the service center and CharterWay rental vehicles can be charged. This charging station is accessible to the public 24/7.

Würzburg is now the third Group-owned site in Germany with this technical equipment, alongside Haan near Wuppertal and Stuttgart-Feuerbach. Around 90 employees work at the site.