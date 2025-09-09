Daimler Truck introduces HD transporter models in Japan

Mercedes-Benz HD Actros in colours of the Japanese flag (Photo: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck, in cooperation with Y-Engineering Company, has introduced the Mercedes-Benz Arocs and Actros heavy-duty (HD) transporter models for the Japanese market.

Sales and service will be managed by Y-Engineering, which has been the importer of the Unimog and Econic models for 20 years.

The Mercedes-Benz Trucks HD transporter models are designed for extremely heavy loads and special cargo, including wind turbines, generators, transformers, heat exchangers, or equipment for infrastructure projects.

The Mercedes-Benz Arocs 4763 8x6 is equipped with the OM 473 15.6-litre engine delivering 625 hp (3,000 Nm). This driven via a 16-speed PowerShift 3 Advanced transmission, which features a Turbo Retarder Clutch. Fitted with an additional cooling unit and a fifth-wheel coupling the vehicle can tow up to 500 tons.

When the vehicle starts to move, power is transmitted hydraulically until engine and transmission speeds are nearly synchronized, at which point the friction clutch engages.

During braking the primary retarder clutch combines works together with engine braking to provide up to 980 hp of braking power.

As Japan sets a maximum vehicle height of 3.8 metres, for the first time Mercedes-Benz Trucks has developed a combination of the ClassicSpace 2.3 cab with a compact auxiliary cooling tower on a chassis with a fourth axle.

Both models are produced at the Mercedes-Benz Wörth plant and then converted to HD transporters at the Molsheim plant. There, the vehicles receive a fourth axle, an additional cooling tower, and a heavy-duty compatible coupling and mounting plate from the Custom Tailored Trucks division.

The Mercedes-Benz Arocs 4763 8x6 will be on show at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 in Tokyo (October 29 through November 9).