Daimler, Volvo unveil Coretura JV for commercial vehicle software development

(Left to right) Martin Lundstedt, Johan Lundén and Karin Rådström at launch of Coretura (Photo: Daimler Truck)

Daimler Truck and Volvo Group have announced the launch of Coretura, a joint venture intended to deliver a software-defined platform that will establish a new industry standard specifically for commercial vehicles.

In practice, Coretura will allow the partners and any future customers to deliver differentiated standalone digital applications across their vehicles.

Karin Rådström, president and CEO of Daimler Truck, said: “With Coretura, we are setting a clear strategic focus on software development for commercial vehicles. This is a big and really exciting step — not just for us, but for the entire industry and our customers.”

Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of the Volvo Group, added: “Coretura represents a natural step forward in the evolution of commercial vehicles. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and collaborative innovation, we’re setting the stage for a new era of connectivity and efficiency in the industry. This venture underscores our commitment to not only advancing our products but also paving the way for sustainable and intelligent transportation solutions.”

Johan Lundén has been appointed CEO of Coretura, which will be based in Gothenburg, Sweden. He was previously responsible for Strategic Product Planning, Project and Innovation management at Volvo Group.

In practise, Coretura will take a role similar to a phone’s operating system, in that it controls functionality but at the same time allows other software packages to operate in tandem.

In addition, the team behind Coretura will manage specification and procurement of high-performance control units that are capable of processing large quantities of data. This will allow the decoupling of software and hardware development cycles, allowing end customers to purchase and update digital applications over the air to enhance safety, efficiency and the overall customer experience.

Starting with a team of about 50 people, Coretura is expected to grow as investment is directed towards the new division as existing software becomes obsolete. First products from the partnership are anticipated to reach the market by the end of this decade.