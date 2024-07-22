Damen cuts first steel on fully electric ferries

Commonality of design will offer BC Ferries advantages such as increased standardization and interoperability of its hybrid and electric fleet. (Source: Damen Shipyards)

On July 16, Damen Shipyards Group cut first steel on the first two of four fully electric Island Class Ferries that it is building for Canada-based BC Ferries at the Damen Shipyards Galati in Romonia. The ferries will be the first fully electric vessels to operate in BC Ferries’ fleet.

“These vessels represent a significant advancement in our fleet renewal efforts, aligning with our strategic vision for operational excellence and sustainability,” said BC Ferries Project Program Manager David Tolman and Executive Director Shipbuilding Ed Hooper, at the steel cutting ceremony. “The start of construction brings us one step closer to realizing the benefits these vessels will bring to our customers and the communities that rely on us to get them where they need to go.”

Utilizing battery packs with the capacity to supply the powertrain with 2,000 kWh of electricity, the ferries will be able to carry up to 47 vehicles and 390 passengers, operating services connecting Nanaimo with Gabriola Island, and Campbell River with Quadra Island. Damen will also supply the required charging towers for recharging the vessels during (dis)embarkation of passengers, using renewable electricity.

Damen Shipyards Group celebrated the cutting of first steel on the first two of the four fully electric ferries for BC Ferries. (Photo: Damen Shipyards Group)

The vessels are based on Damen’s double-ended RoRo 8113 E3 model and feature the company’s in-house quality label E3, standing for Environmentally Friendly, Efficient in Operation and Economically Viable, the company stated. Damen added that the commonality of design offers BC Ferries advantages such as increased fleet standardization and interoperability, making deployment and training of crew more efficient.

“Damen has already built six vessels with hybrid propulsion for BC ferries,” said Mark Vermeulen, Damen’s managing director, Offshore & Specialised Vessels. “This project with full electric vessels is a step towards zero-emissions ferries for the future – an achievement aligned with the sustainability goals of both BC Ferries and Damen.”

BC Ferries is supporting British Columbia’s CleanBC goals and aims to reduce emissions by 10,000 tons of CO2 equivalent by 2030.

The new fully electric ferries are scheduled to commence operations by 2027.