Dana highlights tech, aftermarket services at MINExpo

Dana Incorporated announced a number of advancements in its portfolio of technologies and aftermarket service capabilities for mobile and industrial mining equipment.

The hybrid drivetrain system for underground loaders features the Spicer Electrified eSP502 powershift e-Transmission. (Photo: Dana)

The company is presenting its hybrid drivetrain system for underground loaders featuring the Spicer Electrified eSP502 powershift e-Transmission configured with an on-engine generator, a heavy-duty Spicer 20D axle and Spicer driveshafts.

In addition, Dana is showing a zero-emission drivetrain solution for drill rigs and utility vehicles that employs the new Spicer Electrified eSG101 single-speed e-Gearbox combined with a Dana TM4 LD HV800 motor/inverter system. The combination is said to improve mechanical efficiency at double input speed by up to 40% when compared with traditional designs.

The zero-emission drivetrain solution for drill rigs and utility vehicles employs the Spicer Electrified eSG101 single-speed e-Gearbox combined with a Dana TM4 LD HV800 motor/inverter system. (Photo: Dana)

Also on show is an update for Brevini EvoMax helical and bevel-helical gearboxes used in mining conveyor applications. The new alignment-free gearbox option integrates the fan within the motor mount bell housing, eliminating the requirement for an external frame, said Dana. It delivers enhanced cooling capacity that reduces installation complexity and provides a smaller footprint.

Attendees can also find a Dana Brevini planetary gearbox supplying torque ranges up to 2,200 kNm for apron feeders, roller presses and other applications.

Brevini EvoMax gearbox with integrated fan. (Photo: Dana)

In addition, Dana unveiled its new Certified Reman program for Dana Spicer drive components used in mining and throughout off-highway. The program restores Dana Spicer off-highway axles, transmissions, torque converters and gearboxes to the same performance as new units from the factory with shorter delivery times and at a more competitive price, the company stated.

Currently available at Dana facilities throughout Europe, the program will be extended to an additional 50 locations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and China by the end of 2025.

Service centers approved for participation in the program will have been evaluated on more than 20 different criteria to confirm their operations meet Dana’s standards for performance, value, ethics, sustainability and social responsibility.