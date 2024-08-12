Dana mourns Jeroen Decleer

Dana Incorporated has communicated that Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president and president, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, has passed away at 44 after a brief illness.

Decleer started his career with Dana in 2004 as an application engineer in the Brugge facility in Belgium and moved through different positions up to his appointment as senior vice president and president, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems. In this role, he had global responsibility for the strategy, product planning, engineering and program management for the company’s traditional driveline and industrial capabilities, as well as the electrification portfolio.

Decleer is survived by his wife Fleur and three young children.