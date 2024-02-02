Danfoss Drives acquires converter technology, team

(Illustration: Danfoss Drives)

Danfoss Drives has acquired 1,500 V DC converter technology from Finland-based company Ampner Oy, and said it plans to scale up its electrification portfolio for energy storage.

Danfoss Drives is already active in the field of electrification with solutions such as Power-to-X, smart grids and energy storage, fast charging, and electrification of ports and vessels. Now, it has added the ACE300 product and the takeover of the Ampner Oy product team, to extend the electrification portfolio with a dedicated 1,500 V DC power converter. The product will be integrated within Danfoss Drives’ portfolio of Electrification Solutions with a primary focus on smart grids and energy storage.

“With 2030 climate targets becoming ever more imminent, decarbonization via electrification is accelerating in multiple sectors. There is a growing trend in all focus application areas where 1,500 V DC is starting to play a key role,” said Mika Kulju, president of the Danfoss Drives business. “This is a big step for Danfoss Drives in ensuring a complete electrification offering, thus securing the right solutions for our customers in their electrification projects.”

As an established and respected power systems expert in renewable energy and hybrid power systems, Ampner will continue to grow its power engineering business.

Danfoss said energy storage systems are key in the global energy transition, as they secure a continuous availability of renewable energy, while strengthening a constant energy supply, reducing dependency on fossil fuels, and promoting environmental sustainability.

With the extension of the electrification portfolio, Danfoss Drives said it will able to support customers even better in battery energy storage system applications (BESS). Battery energy storage can be used for mobile power supply; to absorb surplus renewable power for later use; and in peak shaving in industrial plants, smoothing peaks and troughs in power supply.

“This portfolio expansion is extremely relevant to serve projects within the United States Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation (BIL) and Department of Energy (DOE) programs in particular,” said Clayton Gibbons, Head of Electrification & System Drives – Americas. “Danfoss has never been more relevant within power conversion, partners can expect continued world class solutions as a result.”