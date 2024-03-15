Danfoss Editron electric converter receives AE50 top prize

Danfoss Power Solutions announced that its Editron EC-C1700B-420 electric converter has been named a Davidson Prize winner in the annual AE50 Awards program. The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) presented the award at the Commodity Classic event in Houston, Texas.

Danfoss Editron EC-C1700B-420 electric converter. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

ASABE’s AE50 Awards program recognizes product innovations in agricultural, food and biological systems. Honorees include machines, systems, components, software and services. Davidson Prize winners are selected from the top scoring AE50 Award winners, representing the best of the year’s newly introduced products. Winners are projected to have a significant impact on agricultural production, efficiency or safety, the announcement stated.

The Editron EC-C1700B-420 is a heavy-duty electric converter developed for electric or hybrid drivetrains in mobile machinery, harbor cranes and marine vessels.

“The converter is compact and lightweight with specifications tailored to the environments in which agricultural equipment operates,” added Markus Plassmann, Editron product portfolio manager, Danfoss Power Solutions.

Designed specifically for the highly cyclical loads typical in heavy equipment, the converter is able to withstand high levels of mechanical vibrations and shocks, Danfoss noted, and is suitable for up to 1,200 V DC/690 V AC, which the company said makes it one of the first 690 VAC mobile converters on the market.

All Editron EC-C converters incorporate high-performance vector control to drive electric motors accurately and smoothly, said Danfoss. They can control induction motors, permanent magnet motors and reluctance-assisted permanent magnet motors with or without sensors.

Commenting on the award, Plassmann said, “The Davidson Prize is a nod to engineers like J.B. Davidson, the father of modern agricultural engineering, who aspire to find a better way. We believe the electrification of agriculture is that better way, and innovations such as our EC-C1700 converter can help accelerate the development of hybrid and fully electric machinery.”

Click here for a full list of AE50 Award winners.

