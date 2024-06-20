Danfoss hydraulic remote controls globally available

Flexible, customizable designs enable OEMs to tailor the controls to the application. (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

Danfoss Power Solutions’ high-performance hydraulic remote controls are now globally available. Designed to withstand extreme and harsh environments, the controls are suited for excavators, skid-steer loaders, backhoe loaders, wheel loaders, forklifts, truck cranes, aerial work platforms, telehandlers and drilling machinery.

The DHRC range includes the DHRCJ joystick, DHRCP foot pedal and DHRCD sectional valve. With low leakage and hysteresis plus good linearity, the product line is said to deliver precise and repeatable operation for optimal machine controllability. The joystick valve’s body and spool provide smooth and sensitive operation while minimizing internal leakage, said Danfoss.

Flexible, customizable designs enable OEMs to tailor the controls to the application.

DHRCJ joystick options include seven switch boxes, four grips, four boots and four bodies.

The DHRCP pedal is available in seven styles, including single and double pedals, with five bellows and seven body options.

The DHRCD sectional valve offers 11 lever and bar designs, four boots and six body options.

The range is designed for comfortable use with minimal effort. The joystick has an ergonomically designed handle with a comfortable hand rest. Its grip can be configured with a comprehensive set of finger functions, Danfoss noted, enabling personalization based on individual preferences and operational requirements.

The joystick’s valve is protected from dust by outer and inner boots. It has a strong rod seal for longer life and low friction sealing. The DHRCJ joystick switch box is rated to IP68, while the proportional switch is rated to IP69K, meaning high levels of ingress protection.

The joystick and double pedal have a rated flow of 20 L/min, while the sectional valve has a rated flow of 10 L/min. Various output pressure and operating torque options are available, and Danfoss said consistent performance is guaranteed over an operating temperature range of -40° C to 60° C.