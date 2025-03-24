Danfoss Power Solutions starts production of ED3 onboard charger

Danfoss Editron ED3 onboard charger (Photo: Danfoss Power Solutions)

Danfoss Power Solutions has started production of its Editron ED3 onboard charger and ePTO.

The ED3 supports both rapid overnight and ‘opportunity’ charging for heavy-duty electric machinery via AC charging. Three-in-one functionality – AC charger, DC ePTO and AC ePTO – is said to reduce complexity, while streamlining machine design and integration.

While the unit was initially designed for on-highway applications (the equipment now features across Volvo electric trucks), the ED3 now features communication protocols, software and related data documentation for off-highway.

The ED3 can deliver up to 44 kW to the machine’s high-voltage battery; this is the highest AC current now available. By delivering twice the power of the standard AC charger, the ED3 can reduce charging times by 50%.

This can eliminate the need for DC chargers, which Danfoss noted can cost up to 10 times more to procure and install than AC units.

The unit can also take power directly from the main onboard battery to provide 44kW of DC power to auxiliary equipment, such as high-voltage compressors, pumps and motor controllers.

Danfoss’ ED3 can also convert power and deliver up to 43.6 kilovolt-amperes of single or three-phase current to create an AC microgrid for plug-in functions in the field.

The electrified PTO decouples auxiliary functions from the vehicle driveline, freeing space on the vehicle chassis for batteries and other components. Electric PTOs also minimise mechanical losses, resulting in higher efficiency.

As a compact, three-in-one unit, the ED3 can reduce the number of high-voltage components and cables, minimising complexity, creating more free space and reducing weight and cost.

The Editron ED3 onboard charger and ePTO is ideal for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and off-highway machinery, such as excavators, large tonnage tractors and wheel loaders.

It can also be used with machinery where high-voltage DC charging is uncommon or not practical. The ED3 supports a wide range of global grid voltages, supporting a broad deployment potential.