Danfoss starts construction of €100m site in Pune, India
13 March 2025
Danfoss Power Solutions has started construction of a new campus in Pune, India.
According to the company, the new 27,000 square meter facility in Talegaon will ‘expand production capacity, drive innovation and support sustainability initiatives in India in a phased approach’.
Representing an investment of more than €100 million (approx. $108.6 million), the greenfield plant will more than double the manufacturing capacity of Danfoss Power Solutions in India.
Products to be assembled at Talegaon will include pumps, motors, cylinders and valves.
In addition to the manufacturing footprint, the site will include an Application Development Center for machinery research and development. The ADC will look to establish collaborative engineering programs with local customers to support more rapid R&D cycles.
“Our new state-of-the-art facility in Pune will enable us to better support local customers by enhancing our production capabilities and delivering sustainable solutions,” said Daniel Winter, president, Danfoss Power Solutions.
“India is poised for tremendous industrial growth and our investment will increase Danfoss’ capacity to support such growth. This new facility represents our commitment to India and to providing localized, high-quality solutions that help our customers succeed in a rapidly evolving market.”
The new plant in Talegaon is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2026.
The new site is the seventh location for Danfoss in India. Other locations include Chennai, Mumbai, Vadodara, Bengaluru and two other sites in Pune, a major manufacturing centre in India.
