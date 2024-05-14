Danfoss to show commercial EV tech at ACT Expo

Danfoss announced it will highlight its latest solutions for the electrification of on-highway commercial vehicles at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, May 20-23, in Las Vegas, Nev. A range of products from the company’s Power Solutions, Climate Solutions and Power Electronics and Drives businesses will be showcased in its booth, including electric motors, converters, compressors, power modules, valves and more.

The Editron ED3 onboard charger with electric power take-off (ePTO) delivers 43 kW of charging power. (Photo: Danfoss)

Eric Azeroual, vice president, Power Charging Solutions, Editron division, Danfoss Power Solutions, said the company is prepared to support commercial vehicle OEMs, regardless where they are on their electrification journey.

“We’re a one-stop shop for all electrification needs, from the smallest power module to complete powertrain systems,” he said, adding, “We’re quickly becoming a Tier 1 supplier to commercial vehicle OEMs, and a particularly strong partner for OEMs ready to vertically integrate.”

Among the products on display at ACT Expo will be the new Editron ED3 onboard charger with electric power take-off (ePTO). The ED3 provides 43 kW of AC charging power, capable of overnight charging of commercial electric vehicles and facilitating quick deployment, the company stated. The high-power AC and DC ePTO functionality enables the unit to power vehicle auxiliary functions, such as the compressors on refrigerated trucks and compactors on refuse trucks.

The Climate Solutions business will also present the new BOCK StarCO2mpressor, designed to provide efficient thermal management for trucks and buses.

In addition to hardware, Danfoss will highlight its software capabilities, which the company said ties together its components while addressing the functional safety and cybersecurity requirements of the market.

“We don’t just have the right components; we’re also local,” Azeroual stated. “Danfoss produces components at volume in North America today, so we can help OEMs and end users qualify for voucher and subsidy programs linked to North American production.”