Danfoss to show drive solutions for marine at SMM

The iC7-Hybrid ipower converter solution. (Photo: Danfoss)

Danfoss plans to showcase its latest marine electrification technologies at the SMM trade fair in Hamburg, Germany, September 2-6, 2024. The company said it has developed new solutions to address demand for more installed power in a fixed machine room space.

According to Danfoss, its new iC7-Hybrid is a power converter solution that provides modular power systems for battery applications on board. The highly compact, power-dense modules enable ship owners to effectively increase their installed power without increasing vessel size, the company stated. The modules are designed to provide optimal shaft performance in marine shaft generators, even at low speed.

The iC7 series offers emission reduction during all operational modes, as well as meets the increasing demand for 50/60-Hz shore supplies and high-power DC grid chargers, said Danfoss. Both the iC7-Marine and iC7-Hybrid meet the 2030 regulation of vessels being powered from shore while berthed in port.

“Our new iC7-Marine drives and iC7-Hybrid power converters are a testament to our commitment to driving innovation in the maritime sector,” said Philipp Fedorov, head of the marine business unit at Danfoss Drives. “We are excited to present these revolutionary solutions at the SMM Trade Fair 2024, offering our customers the opportunity to enhance efficiency, reduce emissions and embrace sustainable practices in their operations.”