DAVCO names West president

DAVCO President Tim West.

DAVCO Technology, a supplier of fuel filtration and water separation systems for diesel engines and a Clarience Technologies company, has named Tim West as its new president.

“Tim’s leadership and well-rounded experience with on and off-highway applications will help accelerate DAVCO’s growth plan and product offerings to new, exciting industries, while continuing to provide the industry-leading solutions that our customers have come to expect,” said Mark Bara, president, Performance Solutions, Clarience Technologies.

West joined DAVCO after nearly 12 years with the Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. where he most recently served as vice president of Seating and Structures within the Vehicle Solutions Division. Other titles he held at there include vice president of Customer Success, vice president of Warehouse Automation, senior director and product line manager for Global Truck Seating, director and product line manager for Off-Road Seats, Trim, and Wipers, and director of product line management for Global Wire Harness.

Prior to that, he held a variety of program manager and engineering positions with Honeywell, MicroMetl, American Boa, and ArvinMeritor.

“I am excited to join the DAVCO team. DAVCO has provided an excellent engineered product that has been well received in the industry for decades. I’m looking forward to utilizing my background to help drive continued product development and growth across multiple market segments,” said West.

West holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University.

DAVCO is owned by Michigan-based Clarience Technologies, a global transportation technology provider whose team of companies include several names that serve commercial transportation — including Safe Fleet safety solutions, Truck-Lite commercial vehicle lighting, Road Ready advanced telematics, ECCO safety lighting and warning systems and Pressure Systems International tire pressure monitoring and automatic tire inflation systems.