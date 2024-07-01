DEADLINE EXTENDED: Awards open to both suppliers and OEMs

If you thought the Power Progress Summit Awards weren’t for your company, think again!

The 2024 Power Progress Summit Awards program offers more opportunities than ever to enter, plus revised criteria that open the door to the latest innovations, including prototypes and concepts. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are also encouraged to enter to highlight their application of unique power systems, components and/or technologies.

Third-party nominations are also encouraged to highlight your customers, product development team and/or distributors.

To accommodate requests for late submissions, the awards deadline has been extended to July 17th.

Award categories for 2024 include:

Engine of the Year (all fuel types)

Engine Technology of the Year

Powertrain Product of the Year

Fluid Power Technology of the Year

Control System/Monitoring Solution of the Year

Off-highway Product Application of the Year

On-highway Product Application of the Year

Power Generation Product Application of the Year

Electrification Technology of the Year

Engine Distributor of the Year – North America

Engine Distributor of the Year – International

Product Development Team of the Year

A final award, the Achievement of the Year, is a “best of the best” selected from the winners of categories noted above.

For a full description of award categories and criteria, click here.

All nominations will be reviewed and selected by a panel of expert judges, with awards presented at the Power Progress Summit, taking place Oct. 1-2 at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill. Learn more at PowerProgressSummit.com.