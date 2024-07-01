DEADLINE EXTENDED: Awards open to both suppliers and OEMs
01 July 2024
Submissions now accepted through July 17th
If you thought the Power Progress Summit Awards weren’t for your company, think again!
The 2024 Power Progress Summit Awards program offers more opportunities than ever to enter, plus revised criteria that open the door to the latest innovations, including prototypes and concepts. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are also encouraged to enter to highlight their application of unique power systems, components and/or technologies.
Third-party nominations are also encouraged to highlight your customers, product development team and/or distributors.
To accommodate requests for late submissions, the awards deadline has been extended to July 17th.
Award categories for 2024 include:
- Engine of the Year (all fuel types)
- Engine Technology of the Year
- Powertrain Product of the Year
- Fluid Power Technology of the Year
- Control System/Monitoring Solution of the Year
- Off-highway Product Application of the Year
- On-highway Product Application of the Year
- Power Generation Product Application of the Year
- Electrification Technology of the Year
- Engine Distributor of the Year – North America
- Engine Distributor of the Year – International
- Product Development Team of the Year
A final award, the Achievement of the Year, is a “best of the best” selected from the winners of categories noted above.
For a full description of award categories and criteria, click here.
All nominations will be reviewed and selected by a panel of expert judges, with awards presented at the Power Progress Summit, taking place Oct. 1-2 at the Voco Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Ill. Learn more at PowerProgressSummit.com.
STAY CONNECTED
Receive the information you need when you need it through our world-leading magazines, newsletters and daily briefings.
POWER SOURCING GUIDE
The trusted reference and buyer’s guide for 83 years
The original “desktop search engine,” guiding nearly 10,000 users in more than 90 countries it is the primary reference for specifications and details on all the components that go into engine systems.
Visit Now