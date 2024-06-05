Deere introduces new T6 800 walker combine

John Deere recently announced its new T6 800 walker combine, saying it includes many features from the X9 and S7 Series combines as well as the latest integrated precision ag technology, a larger and quieter cab, increased unloading rate and improved efficiency.

John Deere said its T6 800 walker combine was designed to offer outstanding harvesting peformance and an improved operator experience. (Image: John Deere)

“The T6 800 combine provides farmers a significant step forward in harvesting technology,” said Bergen Nelson, John Deere’s go-to-market manager for harvesters. “With these combines, farmers will have the tools they need to enhance productivity and efficiency in the field.”

The feeder house, which as been engineered to the same width as the rest of the crop channel, eliminates flow restrictions throughout the combine, Deere said. When coupled with the large threshing and separation area, Deere said the T6 800 delivers outstanding harvesting performance. The machine offers a 23 percent larger grain tank size, a 20 percent faster unloading rate and overall efficiency gains of 6 percent.

The T6 800 also offers an adjustable spout that allows more control over unloading into grain carts and trailers, Deere said. The unloading speed at peak performance reaches up to 150L/sec, which means that 10 tons of grain can be unloaded in just 90 seconds. Additionally, Deere said the machine’s HillMaster leveling technology can compensate for as much as a 22 percent for more confidence on steep slopes with better harvesting results.

The new T6 800 combine is fitted with advanced John Deere Precision Ag technology, the company said. This includes the StarFire 7500 integrated receiver, the G5Plus CommandCenter display and JDLink modem.

The G5Plus CommandCenter provides operators with a large, high-definition 12.8-in. display and intuitive menu functionalities for improved control and visibility during harvesting, Deere said. Operators also have the option to equip the combine with the G5Plus extended monitor for control of more functions simultaneously, such as viewing vehicle control functions on the primary display and the precision farming application such as AutoPath, Machine Sync or Grain Sensing on the extended monitor. The combine also has a new corner post display that allows customers to change the interface by adding or removing information and new features to the screen, Deere said.

Available automation options include:

Ground speed automation that Deere said continuously evaluates inputs and helps maintain a consistent feed rate by automatically adjusting the combine’s ground speed based on operator inputs and operator-defined limits on variables such as grain loss, engine power and rotor pressure.

Terrain settings automation that provides stable cleaning shoe performance in varying terrain by automatically adjusting cleaning fan speed and chaffer and sieve openings based on combine fore/aft pitch, Deere said. The company added that this helps reduce losses and increases machine performance in hilly terrain when driving up and downhill, maintaining combine performance and reducing operator stress.

“The technology added to this combine gives the farmer the power to execute, monitor and analyze every stage of their harvesting operation,” Nelson said. “In addition, the technology solutions pave the way for the new automation features and functionality.”

Deere said it designed the T60 800 walker combines to be among the most comfortable ever produced. The new operator’s station offers more storage space, more cupholders, more heat for the feet, a more comfortable seat and more glass for better visibility — all of which is designed for the operator to remain alert and focused through long days of harvest.

“The new cab with the improved creature comforts serve an important purpose,” Nelson said. “The comfort and convenience updates help reduce distractions that can take the operator’s attention away from the task at hand. This is a win for farmers, custom harvesters and their operators. Combined with the X9 and S7 Series combines, we now have a combine for any harvesting need for farmers of all scales.”