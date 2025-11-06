Deutz sees revenue rise 14.9%

Deutz has again reported significant growth in new orders and revenue in the first three quarters of 2025 despite a persistently weak market environment.

New orders were reported at €1,504.5 million, 11.8% higher than in the prior-year period. This rise was driven by the growth of the service business, the expansion of the business portfolio and acquisitions in the past four quarters, which Deutz said more than made up for the decline in the classic engine business caused by the persistent weakness of the market.

Dr. Sebastian Schulte, CEO and chairman of the Board of Management, Deutz AG

Revenue jumped by 14.9% to €1,500.4 million, attributed to the successful transformation of the portfolio. According to the company, revenue from larger Daimler Truck industrial engines and from the Deutz Energy business unit more than compensated for the decline in revenue from the engines business, particularly related to sub-4 L engines, especially in the Agricultural Machinery and Construction Equipment application segments.

An adjusted EBIT of €75.5 million (Q1–Q3 2024: €57.3 million) was reported, with a margin of 5.0%, compared to $57.3 million (4.4%) in Q1–Q3 2024.

Deutz said it has seen a positive revenue impact due to its partnerships and acquisitions completed since Q4 2024. This includes acquiring a 50% stake in HJS Emission Technology, an exhaust aftertreatment specialist, and the acquisition of UMS, a specialist in the electrification of off-highway and defense vehicles.

In its service business, Deutz acquired its former Istanbul-based service partner Catalkaya Makina, as well as two U.S. companies specializing in maintenance and repair services for heavy machinery. The move strengthens the company’s growing service business, which increased its revenue by 9.6% to €415.8 million in the first nine months of 2025.

The company is also expanding its Defense business with the acquisition of the Sobek Group, manufacturer of electric drives for high-tech applications such as military drones. In addition, Deutz announced in mid-October that it was forming a strategic partnership with ARX Robotics, further strengthening its position in the growing ecosystem of unmanned defense systems.

“Deutz is evolving from a manufacturer of conventional drive systems into a system provider for innovative and sustainable mobility and energy solutions. This transition is bearing fruit,” said Dr. Sebastian Schulte, CEO of Deutz AG. “We are becoming increasingly resilient and seeing significant momentum despite difficult market conditions. This is thanks to the expansion of our service business and, in particular, the integration of new lines of business and a clear focus on cost-cutting. We will continue to pursue our chosen path.”

Based on its business performance in the first three quarters, Deutz has refined its full-year guidance for 2025. It projects revenue of €2.1 billion, at the lower end of the forecast range of €2.1 billion to €2.3 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to remain around the midpoint of the target range of 5.0% to 6.0% due to the impact of the portfolio changes, increasingly positive effects of the company’s cost-cutting program and the contributions to earnings from the Energy business unit and the service business.