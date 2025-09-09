Develon adds to material handler, forestry lines

Develon announced the addition of the DX270WMH-7 wheel material handler, as well as the DX300LL-7 log loader and DX300RB-7 road builder.

Develon DX270WMH-7 wheel material handler. (Photo: Develon)

Manufactured in-house, the 27-tonne DX270WMH-7 wheel material handler is powered by the company’s DL06V six-cylinder diesel engine rated 189 hp/141 kW at 1,900 rpm. Develon’s Smart Power Control system adjusts engine speed and pump torque to improve fuel efficiency without reducing output. The engine’s aftertreatment system has no diesel particulate filter (DPF), minimizing maintenance. An air inlet mesh maintains fresh air flowing to the engine.

Targeted to recycling yards and solid waste facilities, the material handler can handle large loads such as car bodies and other bulky materials utilizing a grapple or magnet attachment. Standard straight or optional gooseneck and long gooseneck arm options are available. Wider front and rear outriggers with individually controlled stabilizers create a larger base to improve stability working with higher lifting capacities.

A new virtual wall setting stops the machine’s boom and arm from hitting surrounding objects. A new collision prevention feature keeps the machine’s grapple attachment and cab from colliding during operation.

The standard hydraulic cab riser allows an operator to enter the cab at ground level, and then raise the cab hydraulically to the preferred height (up to 102.5 in./2,603 mm) to begin work. The redesigned cab interior includes a fully adjustable heated air-suspension seat, heat and air conditioning, joystick steering and standard steering wheel and an 8-in. LCD display.

An around view monitor (AVM) camera system provides up to 360 degrees of visibility for a bird’s-eye view of the equipment and its surroundings, or operators can choose a rearview camera only view.

Develon DX300LL-7 log loader. (Photo: Develon)

Expanded forestry line

Develon expanded its forestry equipment line with the DX300LL-7 log loader and DX300RB-7 road builder. Both models are powered by the company’s DL08P six-cylinder engine rated 266.6 net hp (198.8 kW) at 1,800 rpm; max torque (gross) is 940.4 ft.-lb. (1,275 Nm) at 1,300 rpm.

The high-pressure common rail fuel injected engine teams with the EPOS (Electronic Power Optimizing System) for optimum power and fuel savings. Operators can select from four power modes to match the job at hand.

The log loader weighs 83,996 lb. and has a one-touch power boost button on the right-hand joystick the provides an instant hydraulic boost when needed. Its cab has a 4-ft. riser, plus the cab can hydraulically tilt 90 degrees to ease trailer transport. Inside the spacious, all-weather cab is an adjustable heated and cooled air-suspension seat with adjustable headrests and armrests and an optional 4-point seat belt. The joystick controls move with the seat.

All log loader models include a straight travel pedal as a standard feature; this is optional for road builders.

The 82,894-lb. DX300RB-7 road builder can be equipped with an optional boom and arm lock valve, as well as an optional around view monitor (AVM) camera system. Both models offer an 8-in. multifunction color LCD monitor that displays vital machine diagnostics and video from the standard rearview or side-mounted cameras. A hybrid screen mode lets operators view both simultaneously.

Develon DX300RB-7 road builder.(Photo: Develon)

Increased tractive force provides improved mobility across uneven or soft terrain, even when carrying heavy loads or traveling on inclines. Plus, the fine swing function minimizes shaking when lifting, the company stated.

The units’ fully guarded, heavy-duty undercarriage incorporates heavy-duty links with double grouser shoes and full-length track guiding guards. The upper structure includes reinforced front guarding, mainframe reinforcement, full under-house plate guarding, integral catwalks, heavy-duty side doors with guarding over the hydraulic pump and cooling system access doors and undercarriage guarding.

For enhanced protection, an optional side-entry forestry cab with guarded polycarbonate front, side and rear windows is available.

Other features include front and rear LED lights, a reversible fan for the radiator, travel alarm and radio and Bluetooth audio. My Develon fleet management, a digital telematics platform for managing and monitoring equipment, is standard.