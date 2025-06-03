Responsive Image Banner

Donaldson names Richard Lewis as COO

03 June 2025

Donaldson Company, Inc. announced the appointment of Richard Lewis as chief operating officer (COO), effective Aug. 1, 2025. In his new role as COO, Lewis will oversee the company’s three primary segments – Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences – as well as its enterprise operations and supply chain and corporate technology functions.

During his tenure within Donaldson, Lewis has held several key leadership positions, including president, Mobile Solutions, and senior vice president, Global Operations. He is currently president of the Life Sciences segment, a role he will continue to perform until a successor is named.

Commenting on the appointment, Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and CEO of Donaldson, stated: “Rich is an experienced leader with a track record of consistent operational success through a broad range of dynamic and challenging market conditions. During his 23 years with Donaldson, he has achieved a deep understanding of our global portfolio of businesses, end markets and customers’ needs. I look forward to partnering with Rich to further strengthen execution of our strategy and drive value creation for all our stakeholders.”

