Dunne appointed MD of Aggreko UK and Ireland

Alan Dunne, Aggreko (Photo: Aggreko)

Power delivery specialist Aggreko has reported the appointment of Alan Dunne as the new managing director for UK and Ireland.

Dunne, who has a combined 30 years of experience in the market, first joined Aggreko in 2014. He has held both commercial and operational roles since then, while also setting up strategic partnerships to develop flexible energy solutions.

Speaking about his appointment, Dunne said: “I am excited to bring my commercial experience to drive Aggreko’s growth strategy. Following conversations and input from customers, I am acutely aware of the challenges the energy transition presents and that each customer’s challenges and priorities require a different solution.”

Robert Wells, Europe president at Aggreko said: “We are committed to supporting our customers make their energy transition a success. We also understand that there are different challenges, regulations and variables that can impact achieving this in different parts of the continent.

“By appointing Alan as a dedicated managing director for the UK and Ireland, we can ensure we are working closely with customers there to find the right solutions for their needs.”