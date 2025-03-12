DynaCert to build 1,000 HydraGEN HG1 units

DynaCert Inc. said it has has ordered the necessary parts for the assembly of 1,000 of its HydraGen HG1 units, a development it said marks a significant milestone in the Canadian company’s transition to becoming a full-scale producer.

During this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada conference (PDAC) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, DynaCert said is management team engaged in numerous discussions with interested potential users and industry stakeholders. The positive feedback received, especially from drilling companies in the mining industry, combined with the continued success and repeat orders from a large oil and gas drilling company, reportedly led to the decision and necessity to scale up production to anticipate increasing demand.

“Key customers have provided positive feedback on the performance of DynaCert’s deployed HydraGen units,” said Bernd Krüper, president and director of DynaCert, “which has resulted in follow-up purchases. Based on this success, we are now preparing for new and repeat customer orders.”

DynaGen’s HydraGen HG1 unit, originally designed for improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions for Class 8 diesel trucks, has since expanded to applications in additional market segments, including delivery trucks, busses, drilling rigs, mining equipment and stationary generation. The HydraGen technology generates on-demand hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis, introducing a measured amount of hydrogen into the combustion chamber of diesel engines under near-atmospheric pressure. (Photo: DynaGen)

In addition, the company said it is advancing its Verra Project Design Document (PDD) for its carbon credit offering related to the use of its HydraGen technology in diesel combustion engines, including Class 8 trucks, delivery trucks, busses, drilling rigs, mining equipment and generators in North America. This initiative enables customers to participate in carbon credits based on CO₂ reductions, which is expected to create a new demand for the company’s HydraGEN technology since it is designed to reduce GHG emissions.

“This production lead signals the beginning of transformation of DynaCert’s assembly plant into a higher volume sequential production process, ready for scaling up,” said Kevin Unrath, Chief Operating Officer of DynaCert. “We are excited that our team is gaining valuable experience handling larger production volumes, positioning us for future growth.”

In the coming weeks, DynaCert said its management will continue its outreach in Europe, attending major industry trade shows such as Bauma in Munich, Germany, from April 7 to 13.

The company’s German subsidiary, DynaCert GmbH, recently moved to a Regus office rental space at the Munich International Airport, which it said would make it more convenient for targeted customers and strengthen operations in the European market.

“By relocating our office within Germany, we aim to be operationally closer to our targeted customers and partners,” said Kevin Unrath, managing director of DynaCert GmbH and COO of DynaCert Inc. in Toronto. “Munich is a key hub for many of the German and European key customers industries such as engines, commercial vehicles, construction industry and industrial solutions. With the upcoming government transition in Berlin, DynaCert GmbH anticipates fresh momentum for German sales as an industrial powerhouse in the heart of Europe. We are excited to be more accessible than ever in this region.”