Eaton Cummins JV names new leaders

Since its formation in 2017, the positions of general manager, deputy general manager and chief financial officer for Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies, a 50/50 joint venture between Eaton and Cummins that produces and markets heavy-duty automated transmissions for commercial vehicles, have alternated every few years among representatives from the parent companies.

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies’ new leadership team (l-r): James Taylor, general manager, Christie Roadnight, deputy general manager, and Genoveva Alba, chief financial officer.

Effective in October, James Taylor will take over as the general manager. He brings more than two decades of experience from the Cummins Drivetrain and Braking Systems (formerly known as Meritor and Cummins-Meritor) business unit, most recently serving as executive director of North America Commercial, with responsibility for leading the Sales and Service organization, commercial agreements and strategic customer relationships.

Christy Roadknight will join the leadership team as deputy general manager. She began her tenure at Eaton in 2000 as a product engineer and has since held various roles in sales, operations management and product strategy. Her most recent role was global business unit director for Fuel Emissions and Boosting in the company’s Mobility Group.

Genoveva Alba will become chief financial officer as of December 1. She began her career at Eaton in 2008, and has risen through the ranks, currently serving as regional director, Finance Transformation, Eaton’s Electrical Sector Americas.

“I am confident that James and the new leadership team will continue to deliver powertrain solutions that enhance performance, reliability and fuel efficiency,” said Waldek Gardzielewski, outgoing general manager. “I am excited for the future under this dynamic leadership team and look forward to continuing our legacy of excellence.”