Eaton expands hydraulic filtration line

Eaton’s Filtration Division has expanded its product line with the launch of the DUA, LWF and DNR high-performance filter series. The new filters are designed for demanding applications such as power generation, manufacturing, marine operations and more.

Eaton DUA duplex filter series. (Photo: Eaton)

For nonstop, high-demand applications, the DUA duplex filters build on the already available DU filter series, meeting ASME, PED and EN 13445 requirements without additional accessories. The DUA series is designed to keep filtration running smoothly by allowing the operator to divert the filtration flow from one side to the other, Eaton explained. A clogging indicator can be assembled directly to the switch gear housing without any piping.

The DUA filters handle operating pressures up to 320 psi (22 bar) and flow rates of 1,056 gpm (4,000 l/min), making them suited for power plants, manufacturing facilities and marine systems. They are available in sizes 2005, 3005 and 4005.

The LWF inline pressure filters can be installed on suction, pressure or return lines. They are equipped with the pleated 01.E1501 filter element, which utilizes various filter media types and grades of filter finesse to enable enhanced dirt-holding capacity. The filters handle operating pressure up to 232 psi (16 bar), flow rates between 396 gpm (1,500 l/min) to 1,585 gpm (6,000 l/min) and are available in stainless steel (ELWF) and in ASME design (LWFA, ELWFA).

The DNR duplex pressure filters are suitable for systems that need to withstand operating pressures up to 232 psi (16 bar). Designed with a three-way changeover valve, the filters allow for element changes without halting filtration and are suited for lubrication of gearboxes and turbines. Their carbon steel housing can hold 01.NR630 and 01.NR1000 filter elements.

The previously available DNR filter series is now available in sizes 5265 and 7265, in a stainless-steel option (EDNR) and an ASME design (DNRA, EDNRA).