Eaton extends UM filter range with new UM 15

UM 15 mobile filter unit (Photo: Eaton)

Eaton has extended its UM product range with the addition of a new filter intended to remove particles from hydraulic fluid before the initial use or reuse.

In this process, the new UM 15 mobile filter is positioned between the oil reservoir and the storage container to capture particles.

In use, the hose lance at the suction connection is fed into the reservoir containing the hydraulic fluid, while the hose lance at the drain connection is directed into the hydraulic system’s oil reservoir (for circuit filtration the lances are both located in the same reservoir).

The process ensures that the hydraulic fluid is delivered at the highest degree of purity possible, extending the service life of the system components and inline filters.

“Due to its lightweight and portable design, the filter unit can be utilized in locations that larger mobile devices, requiring transportation on trolleys, cannot access,” explained Simone Ortner, Engineering manager at Eaton’s Filtration Division.

For clean and safe handling, the UM 15 filter unit is equipped with two practical holders for the hose lances to capture excess oil. Additionally, an optical clogging indicator allows for monitoring of the filter element’s condition.

High-performance filtration is completed with the WPL spin-on filters and filter elements. They offer flow rates of up to 48 GPM (180 l/min) at operating temperatures from 14 to 230°F (-10 to 110°C) and an operating pressure 145 psi (10 bar). They can be easily screwed on and off, and do not require emptying or cleaning.

Operators can choose between the WP 90 and WP 130 element sizes, based on their service life requirements. Both versions are offered with fiberglass fleece or paper as the filter material and provide filtration to 10 µm .

Weighing 15 kg (33 lb), the UM 15 filter unit consists of a compact and robust support frame, a motor/pump unit, suction and drain hose lance with an interposed WPL spin-on filter and an O Series optical clogging indicator. The filter system offers a pump output of 4 GPM (15 l/min) at 2,800 U/min and can be used for mineral oil-based hydraulic fluids with a viscosity of 10 to 400 mm²/s.