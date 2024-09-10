Eaton to show new H2 CV power solutions at IAA Transportation 2024

Eaton’s TVS hydrogen recirculation blower (Photo: Eaton)

Eaton is to present a range of solutions for hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles at the upcoming IAA Transportation 2024 trade show, to be held in Hanover, Germany, 17-22 September.

As part of this, the company will unveil its new hydrogen recirculation blower. Intended for use with hydrogen fuel cell systems, this component uses Eaton’s TVS technology to recirculate surplus hydrogen to the stack’s inlet.

This can extend longevity of the system through anode purging and improved management of water output, while reducing cold start issues. All while maximizing hydrogen utilization to improve fuel cell stack efficiency and responsiveness.

Moving on to hydrogen internal combustion engines (ICEs), Eaton will also present its TVS supercharger. This is designed to provide instant air flow at low engine speeds – the unit can also be disengaged to reduce parasitic energy loss when not needed. It can further be optimised to complement a standard turbo unit in super-turbo applications.

Eaton will also display its net generation of hollow valves designed specifically for commercial vehicles using hydrogen power. The design of the new hollow engine valves results in a lower temperature, which helps to reduce the potential for engine knock.

The design also permits the use of more cost-effective materials in production of the valves.

Due to lower compression, H2 ICEs require more engine braking potential. To deliver this, Eaton will also show its new 1.5 stroke engine brake. This delivers 40% more braking power at low speed compare to a conventional engine brake.

In tests combining an Eaton supercharger and the 1.5 stroke engine brake, braking power was increased by up to 20%.