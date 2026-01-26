Responsive Image Banner

Eaton wants to spin off its Mobility Group

Chad Elmore Managing Editor, Power Progress

26 January 2026

Transaction said to support Eaton’s 2030 growth strategy.

Intelligent power management company Eaton said it intends to pursue a separation of its Vehicle and eMobility segments, known as its Mobility Group, into an independent, publicly traded company.

Cutaway of 48V mild hybrid systems for HD trucks Eaton’s 48V mild hybrid system for heavy-duty trucks is shown in this image. (Image: Eaton)

“The separation of Mobility advances Eaton’s bold new 2030 growth strategy to lead, invest, and execute for growth,” said Paulo Ruiz, Eaton chief executive officer. “Our team will have a sharpened focus on our core Electrical and Aerospace businesses, which are driven by powerful megatrends including in electrification, digitalization and AI, reindustrialization, infrastructure spending and growth in the aerospace after-market and defense demand. We are confident that Eaton is exceptionally well‑positioned to capitalize on opportunities to accelerate growth and margin expansion, and to create long‑term value for our shareholders.

“We are incredibly proud of what our Mobility team has built and believe that now is the right time to separate that business. As an independent company, Mobility will be able to build on its strong foundation as a leading supplier across the globe and have the strategic focus and agility to allocate capital and resources to best serve its customers, pursue independent growth opportunities, and drive innovation.”

Upon completion of the separation, Eaton said it will be strongly positioned to execute on its 2030 growth strategy by prioritizing allocation of capital on higher-growth, higher-margin businesses with more earnings consistency. Eaton will have a focused portfolio, strengthened by the recent acquisition of Ultra PCS and the announced acquisition of Boyd Thermal, primed to capitalize on strong demand in data center, utility, commercial and institutional markets, as well as Aerospace’s growing position in defense industry and commercial aftermarket.

The company said the separation of the Mobility Group builds on its track record of value creation and portfolio transformation and follows the divestitures of Lighting in 2020 and Hydraulics in 2021.

The separation of the Mobility Group is expected on closing to be immediately accretive to Eaton’s organic growth and operating margin.

Mobility: Supplier for heavy-duty and commercial vehicle applications

The Mobility Group provides mission-critical and safety-critical engineered solutions responsible for creating, distributing and optimizing power for all types of vehicles and propulsion systems, with a leading position in commercial truck transmissions and clutches in the Americas, as well as high-voltage EV fuses and valve actuation technologies around the world. The business operates as a true innovation partner for OEM customers’ electrification needs, offering deep domain knowledge, proprietary technology and system-level integration.

A separation is expected to allow Mobility more flexibility to pursue near- and long-term growth opportunities, including in markets where it is well positioned with leading technologies serving heavy-, medium- and light-duty trucks, passenger vehicles and off-highway vehicles.

The company said it expects to complete the spin-off by the end of the first quarter of 2027, subject to the satisfaction of customary legal and regulatory requirements and approvals, including final approval of the company’s Board of Directors and effectiveness of a Form 10 registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

