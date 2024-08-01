Echandia expands to Washington

Echandia Marine AB said it selected Marysville, Wash., for the location of its new lithium-ion battery production facility in response to an increased demand in America’s maritime electrification sector.

“We are pleased to announce that we will establish a production facility in the State of Washington. The U.S. market holds immense

Echandia battery systems are lithium-ion based and are designed and certified for marine applications. (Photo: Echandia)

strategic importance for us, and this represents a pivotal step in our rapid expansion” said Fredrik Hellström, CEO of Echandia Marine AB based in Solna, Sweden. “We extend our sincere gratitude to the Washington State Governor’s office and Washington Department of Commerce for their invaluable assistance and guidance. We look forward to being part of the thriving Washington business community for many years to come.”

The company said Washington’s favorable business environment and proximity to key customers played central roles in the decision-making process for its new facility located north of Seattle. The company said the move will provide new jobs in Washington and help it become a more prominent player in North America’s maritime electrification market.

Echandia battery systems provide propulsion as well as services onboard such as blackout prevention, spinning reserve and peak-shaving on vessels. The batteries help reduce fuel cost and port emissions while maintaining industry safety standards.