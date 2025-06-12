Ecomar Propulsion shows new Kairos electric maritime drive

New Kairos electric maritime drive (Photo: Ecomar Propulsion)

Ecomar Propulsion has launched its all-new Kairos electric inboard power system at the Seawork show in Southampton, UK.

The Kairos power unit is said to deliver maximum efficiency, power and reliability for maritime operations. This is supported by a favourable power-to-weight ratio that boosts vessel performance.

The power modes are offers, from 200 kW, 350 kW and 500 kW, at max. 3,000 rpm.

Ecomar Propulsion puts forward that dependent on diesel fuel prices, fitting a Kairos unit can deliver a full ROI in 1.5 to 2.1 years.

Additionally, the new power units are battery agnostic, meaning that any suitable battery packs can be used as a power source. This will lend itself to future development of a hydrogen fuel cell-based drive.

The full weight of the drive unit is around 225 kg (without battery packs), although this will vary based on final specification.

Offering the potential to directly replace inboard diesel engines (first fit or retrofit), Kairos features a high-torque, low-speed motor operating at a 1:1 gear ratio for maximum efficiency. The axial flux motors operate on a current between 560 and 800 V. The system can also be used as part of a hybrid powertrain.

The self-monitoring drive includes live diagnostics and a predictive maintenance feature that can help to reduce scheduled maintenance time and the potential for unscheduled downtime. It can further prevent misuse of the powertrain.

About 90% of the materials used to produce Kairos can be recycled and the drive is CE-certified for commercial marine operations.