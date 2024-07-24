Electric boats to ply the Seine during Olympics

Torqeedo said governmental funding authorities such as Region Ile de France and ADEME have enhanced progress in electrifying boats on France’s canals and rivers with up to 20% state funding. (Photo: Torqeedo)

The City of Paris has set a goal of halving the environmental footprint of previous Olympic Games in 2024. During this year’s event, a highlight will be the opening ceremony on July 26, featuring a parade of 90 boats on the river Seine, accompanied by dance shows and celebrations along the riverbank. Torqeedo said at least four of those boats will be powered by its electric motors and batteries. The vessels were equipped by Torqeedo’s Customized Solutions division.

For the 2024 Olympics, Paris is expected to place what is reportedly the longest and heaviest electric boat ever operated on the Seine, the “Mistinguett,” at the heart of the ship parade.

“We are proud to support the city with our latest Customized Solutions Business Unit project, while setting new standards in sustainability for the 2024 Olympic Games,” said Matthias Vogel, senior vice president of the Customized Solutions Business Unit at Torqeedo. “The conversion of the Mistinguett to an all-electric propulsion system demonstrates how traditional vessels can be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to glide quietly and emission-free across the water in the future. As the world leader in electric mobility on the water, we have been developing customized electric propulsion solutions for over 19 years to create the best boating experience for our customers.”

Torqeedo’s Deep Blue Battery 80. (Photo: Torqeedo)

Torqeedo’s Customized Solutions business unit integrates high-voltage powertrains into vessels for commercial use.

Torqeedo said the deployment of electric boats on the Seine is a testament to the capital city’s commitment to reducing emissions in its waterways and urban areas. The company’s electric propulsion systems provide a zero-emission alternative to conventional engines.

“Mistinguett” started out with two diesel engines for its propulsion system and a power generator for the kitchen, lights and air cooling. It has been retrofitted with two Deep Blue 100i motors and six Deep Blue Battery 80 systems.

Throughout the year, “Mistinguett” hosts professional events for incentive meetings, teambuilding, and celebrations, as well as private events like weddings and birthdays. For that purpose, two additional Deep Blue Battery 80s operate the hotel load of lighting, food refrigeration and other amenities.

Inland navigation plays a vital role in France, with 800 km of rivers and 600 km of canals. The French government supports retrofitting boats with electric propulsion through the state-owned waterway navigation authority Voies Navigables de France (VNF). With an offer to subsidize up to 90% of retrofit costs, France is setting a great example in making the transition to electric powertrains feasible for many vessels. This effort underscores a national commitment to reducing carbon footprints and preserving the country’s natural waterways.