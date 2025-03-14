Elgo-Plus digs into battery power
14 March 2025
Located in Poland, Elgo-Plus specializes in the manufacture of diesel, electric and battery-powered mini diggers and multipurpose tracked undercarriages. For its newest digger model, the company sought to develop a compact, battery-powered unit that would be able to work in confined spaces, capable of fast charging and compliant with carbon and noise emissions restrictions in urban environments. Also a priority was that the selected power solution provide clear communication on its state of charge (SOC) to maximize operational efficiencies.
Elgo-Plus had previously integrated Vanguard 200 and Vanguard 400 single-cylinder engines from Briggs & Stratton into the production of its mini-diggers. So, it again turned to the power system supplier during development of its new Springer Max-EB electric mini-digger.
“Given the requirements for the Springer Max-EB electric mini-digger, our Vanguard 48V 7.0-kWh commercial fixed battery packs provided an ideal solution thanks to the compact design, power density and lengthy continuous runtime,” said Tomas Mika, manager, Regional Sales for Central Eastern Europe & Balkans at Briggs & Stratton.
The new model incorporates two Vanguard 48V 7.0-kWh fixed battery packs (Fi7.0) that enable a runtime of up to five hours. A streamlined charging process enables the battery packs to achieve full charge in just four hours using standard 230V Vanguard chargers. With a third-party 400V charger, this charging speed can be increased, Briggs & Stratton stated.
Only minimal adjustments were needed to the mini-digger to optimize the hydraulic system for electric operation and ensure smooth power delivery across all components. Briggs & Stratton provided technical support during the prototype design stages and Power Application Centre (PAC) testing to identify the right batteries in terms of power and capacity.
The electric mini-digger resulting from this partnership is designed to maximize efficiency on construction sites and is optimized for continuous operation. Battery-powered operation also ensures compliance with environmental regulations and noise restrictions.
“Having already worked with Briggs & Stratton for more than three years, we had every confidence in choosing their Vanguard batteries to power our electric mini-digger,” said Andrzej Zielinski, CEO, Elgo-Plus. “The Vanguard Fi7.0 batteries answered every requirement and have delivered excellent results in terms of productivity and performance.”
