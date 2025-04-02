elobau to unveil next-gen joysticks

Sensors and control systems manufacturer elobau is presenting its new generation of joysticks at Bauma 2025 in Munich, Germany. According to the company, the Robust Joystick JE was developed with a primary focus on human-machine interface optimization.

The Robust Joystick JE is suitable for use in industrial and off-highway machines. (Photo: elobau)

The Robust Joystick JE is suitable for use in wheeled excavators, crawler excavators, wheel loaders, telescopic handlers, mini excavators, backhoe loaders and dumpers. The customizable joystick can be adapted to the planned areas of application and is designed to be seamlessly integrated into the safety architecture of industrial and off-highway machines for optimal reliability and protection in use, said elobau.

Ergonomically placed buttons and specially developed thumb tips are fully protected against water and dirt. The RGB multicolor LEDs, which display any color and individual brightness levels, feature a lifespan of >4 million cycles and a Performance Level PLc.

The joysticks feature built-in vibrotactile feedback, with settings that can be adapted to specific needs via CAN. CAN also ensures seamless communication between joystick and machine.

The ergonomically shaped handle has a fine-pored surface for a comfortable feel and to provide a secure grip. Integrated presence detection prevents unwanted joystick activations and machine movements.

To accommodate operator preferences, the presence sensor foil in the joystick is installed throughout the handle to enable operators to position their hands in various ways during operation. An optional heating foil can also be installed in the handle to warm the fingers, improving operator comfort and reducing energy consumption by heating only the operator contact surfaces.

The joysticks have an IP6K9K rating to ensure durability in harsh jobsite environments and in various weather conditions. The two main shells of the handle are fully sealed using a special manufacturing process, elobau added.

Hall A2, Stand 314