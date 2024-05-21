Emerson introduces HV-7000 H2 regulator

Tescom HV-7000 (Photo: Emerson)

Emerson has introduced a new two-stage pressure-reducing regulator intended to maximise efficiency and improve reliability in hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Intended for use with heavy-duty vehicles powered by fuel cells or hydrogen internal combustion engines, the new Tescom HV-7000 Series regulator provides stable pressure delivery and long service life.

The HV-7000 uses a two-stage pressure reduction system and positive seal designed to deliver hydrogen at the optimal pressure, even as the storage tank is depleted.

The two-stage pressure system ‘significantly’ lessens decaying inlet characteristics compared to single-stage regulators. The positive seal design offers ‘superior’ shut-off performance. Combined, the two features can minimise fuelling costs, while reducing downstream components failure.

“Reliable vehicles with superior fuel efficiency are valuable assets that minimize total cost of ownership and maximize road time for companies operating fleets of hydrogen-powered trucks or buses,” said Fabrice Jannet, director, Business Development for Hydrogen with Emerson’s discrete automation business.

According to Emersion, the most common cause of regulator failure is contamination, which can damage seats and seals. This causes leaks and possible vehicle downtime. Feature on the HV-7000, such as tied valve stems, integrated filters and redundant seals help to make the unit contamination resistant.

The HV-7000 is also designed to help fuel cell system manufacturers and integrators quickly incorporate the regulator into their systems. Compact and lightweight, the flat surfaces and mounting points are intended to make application as easy and low cost as possible.