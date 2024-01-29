Emissions specialist Eminox appoints new managing director

Jonathan Griffith, Eminox

Engine emissions reduction specialist Eminox has appointed Jonathan Griffith as the company’s new managing director.

Formerly general manager at Parker Hannifin, Griffith has experience across a series of business sectors, including automotive, construction, marine and heavy-duty vehicles.

“This is an exciting time to join Eminox and I am delighted to lead this well-respected company as it continues to develop pioneering emissions reduction solutions,” said Griffith. “With a long heritage, it is a business that continues to evolve and develop technologies for a greener, zero emissions future.”

He will have overall responsibility for the global Eminox group, guiding strategic growth in emissions reductions markets including on- and off-highway, marine and power generation.

Alan Lyons, Hexadex Group MD commented: “We’re very pleased to welcome Jonathan to Eminox. He is a hugely experienced leader who has the drive, determination, and tenacity to guide Eminox through a pivotal time in global emissions reduction.”