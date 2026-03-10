Eneroc USA launches N.A. operations

Eneroc USA is launching operations in North America to supply lithium battery solutions. (Source: Eneroc USA)

Lithium battery solutions provider Eneroc USA, in partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL), has officially launched operations in North America. The company said it has assembled a team of professionals specializing in the material handling and industrial battery sectors, whose combined experience will help position it as a partner for customers in North America.

Eneroc is backed by CATL, a global supplier of lithium battery design and manufacturing. Each lithium battery is manufactured using CATL’s state-of-the-art technology and is designed to meet the demanding requirements of industrial applications.

A proprietary battery management system (BMS) provides real-time cell state of charge (soc) corrections for optimized battery performance. Safety features include a built-in fire extinguisher and 4G tracking module for remote monitoring.

The UL and SGS-certified, IP-rated batteries have passed rigorous durability tests including vibration and drop tests. They are designed for an extended life expectancy of 12 years or up to 4,000 cycles.

In addition, through its partnership with CATL, Eneroc USA offers a comprehensive aftersales service program, with 24/7 remote support available in North America. The company also participates in CATL’s recycling program to ensure an environmentally responsible product lifecycle.

“Eneroc USA is here to redefine the energy landscape for industrial and off-highway EVs,” said Sandro Pagliarulo, CEO of Eneroc USA. “With our state-of-the-art technology, robust aftersales support and commitment to sustainability, we are confident we will exceed the expectations of our North American customers in terms of product excellence and customer service.”

Eneroc’s global footprint spans more than 30 countries, with regional offices in Germany, Japan, Italy, Korea, Singapore and now the USA. Its batteries power systems from 24V to 750V, catering to various industries and equipment.