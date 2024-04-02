EnerSys names Matthews president

EnerSys, a Reading, Pa.-based supplier of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, has promoted Mark Matthews to the role of President, Specialty Global. Since joining EnerSys in 2016, Mark has held roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as senior vice president, Specialty Global.

The company said that over the past seven and a half years, Matthews has leveraged his lithium battery development

expertise, leadership skills and industry and government relationships to accelerate its growth initiatives in the transportation, aerospace and defense markets, as well as the company’s lithium production roadmap.

Mark Matthews has been named President of the Specialty Global business at EnerSys. (Photo: Business Wire)

He is spearheading the company’s development plans for a 4 GWh lithium-ion cell factory, and recently secured an incentive package through South Carolina and Greenville County valued at approximately $200 million. He is also leading EnerSys’s efforts to secure additional project funding from the U.S. Department of Energy.

“Since joining the Company, Mark has delivered outstanding results, driving innovation in energy storage and lithium battery technology, and is a trusted leader within the organization and with our customers and other stakeholders,” said EnerSys President & CEO David M. Shaffer. “I am confident that his visionary leadership and ability to execute will continue to accelerate EnerSys’s position as a critical enabler of energy transition.”

Matthew’s career journey includes designing a patented battery-powered energy distribution system. Prior to joining EnerSys, Mark held a variety of management positions. His prior work includes developing technology that integrates renewable energy generation with energy storage and power distribution to reduce demand charges and utility costs.

“Having worked in lithium batteries for 29 years, this is the most exciting time for battery growth, and we must take advantage of this inflection point in the global transition to increased electrification,” said Matthews. “I am humbled and excited to continue leading the global Specialty business at EnerSys. I am committed to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and delivering exceptional results that will help our customers solve their most challenging needs for power and propel EnerSys to new heights of success.”

Matthews earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering Management with an emphasis in Chemical Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.