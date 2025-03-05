Epec introduces control unit for off-highway machines

Designed for advanced machine applications, to be shown at Bauma.

Technology company Epec has introduced the SL8X control unit, a high-performance platform designed to meet the demanding requirements of off-highway equipment and non-road vehicles. With real-time control, functional safety, and exceptional flexibility, the company said the SL8X is a solution for the evolving needs of modern machines.

It supports centralized and distributed system architectures, allowing manufacturers to optimize their machine designs. Epec said centralized systems benefit from simplified wiring and reduced hardware complexity, while distributed architectures enable greater scalability for complex machine setups.

“The SL8X is built to provide manufacturers with enhanced flexibility, performance, and safety. Whether for centralized or distributed system architectures, this control unit adapts to diverse applications, making machine design more efficient and future-proof,” said Jussi Rintamäki, product manager at Epec Oy, the electronics supplier that is part of Ponsse Group in Finland.

Key advantages of the SL8X include:

Versatile programming: Seamless integration with various programming environments, including CODESYS 3.5.

Advanced communication: Reliable data exchange through multiple communication protocols, ensuring real-time responsiveness.

Rugged and durable design: Engineered for harsh environments with extensive input/output options for diverse applications.

Simplified configuration: Compatible with Epec’s MultiTool software for setup, diagnostics and simulation.

Functional safety – Developed to meet the highest safety standards.

The company said the SL8X platform is designed for flexibility, with programmable safety controllers, CANopen safety responders and Ethernet safety responders. Its modularity ensures that the SL8X can be integrated into various safety-critical systems while offering extensive customization options for different machine applications.

To accelerate development and reduce prototyping costs, the SL8X platform includes a virtual version of the control unit in the Epec MultiTool Simulator, which Epec said will enable faster iterations, automated testing, and streamlined machine design without the need for physical hardware.

Epec follows ISO/IEC 27001 standards, ensuring secure and reliable solutions for machine applications.

The SL8X control unit will be presented during the Bauma trade show in Munich, Germany, in April at Epec booth A2/426.